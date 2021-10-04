checkAd

Option Care Health Acquires Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States, announced today that it has acquired Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC (“Infinity”). Infinity is a leader in home infusion services that provide therapy management for patients with acute, chronic and rare disorders through a national network of highly-skilled, specialty nurses.

The acquisition builds upon the market-leading platforms for both Option Care Health and Infinity to expand access to clinical resources across the United States. Leveraging Option Care Health’s national infrastructure and Infinity’s nursing network of more than 1,300 nurses across 49 states, the acquisition establishes a more comprehensive clinical platform focused on delivering extraordinary care. Throughout its history, Infinity has excelled in recruiting, developing and retaining highly skilled infusion nurses and has been a key partner of Option Care Health for nursing services across the country.

“We established Infinity in 2017 on the fundamental principles of deep relationships with our nurses and pharmacy partners and fostered a culture of always placing the patient and patient care above all else. We see tremendous opportunity to further expand our clinical nursing platform and elevate patient care given the complementary clinical expertise, technology platform and patient-centered focus of Option Care Health,” commented Amy Wright, R.N., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Infinity.

“Every day, exceptional infusion nurses deliver life-saving and life-sustaining therapy to tens of thousands of patients across the country, and the relationship between nurses and patients is truly unique and personal. Ensuring that we continue to invest in our clinical capabilities is vital to our ability to serve our patients. Infinity was built by infusion nurses for infusion nurses, which is evident in their mission, culture and the quality of care they deliver,” commented Dr. Seema Kumbhat M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Option Care Health.

“I am personally very excited to welcome the Infinity team to our existing clinical organization of more than 2,900 nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, respiratory therapists and dieticians. The clinical capabilities of these two organizations combined with the strength of Option Care Health’s technology platform will be unsurpassed in the alternate site infusion industry and enables us to continue innovating and raising the standards of patient care,” commented John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer of Option Care Health.

Option Care Health acquired Infinity on October 1, 2021, for $50 million in an all-cash transaction. Infinity will maintain its current operations and continue to serve a broad array of infusion providers as a separate enterprise within Option Care Health. It will continue to be led by founders Amy Wright, R.N., and Rebekah Kroner.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

Investor Contacts  
Mike Shapiro
Chief Financial Officer
T: (312) 940-2538
mike.shapiro@optioncare.com  		Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
T: (413) 213-0500
optioncarehealth@westwicke.com 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Option Care Health Acquires Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States, announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...