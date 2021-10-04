checkAd

Selecta Biosciences Announces Strategic Licensing Agreement with Takeda to Develop Next-Generation Gene Therapies for Patients with Lysosomal Storage Disorders

04.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Selecta’s ImmTOR platform enhances transgene expression and addresses adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector immunogenicity constraints to deliver transformative therapies

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) to develop targeted, next-generation gene therapies for two indications within the field of lysosomal storage disorders. The collaboration leverages Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to enable redosing of transformative therapies.

Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta, added, “Takeda is an ideal partner to maximize the potential of our ImmTOR platform in gene therapy. Their extensive capabilities as a global biopharmaceutical leader and expertise in rare diseases gives us a high degree of confidence that Selecta’s vision will be realized. Together, we look forward to overcoming barriers to current efforts in AAV-driven gene therapy, as well as striving to address immunogenicity constraints and unmet patient needs. This collaboration provides additional validation and further demonstrates the robust value of our ImmTOR platform, which may enable redosing of potentially life-saving gene therapies. We are excited to expand our growing pipeline with Takeda and build on the momentum of our rapidly advancing proprietary gene therapy programs.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta is entitled to receive an undisclosed upfront payment and up to $1.124 billion in future additional payments over the course of the partnership that are contingent on the achievement of development or commercial milestones or Takeda’s election to continue its activities at specified development stages. Selecta is also eligible for tiered royalties on future commercial sales.

“Partnerships are critical as we look to build differentiated gene therapy programs where we have the opportunity to combine novel platform technologies that each aim to solve the challenges associated with first-generation gene therapies,” said Madhu Natarajan, head of Takeda’s rare diseases drug discovery unit. “Selecta’s ImmTOR platform is designed to mitigate unwanted immune responses allowing for redosing, which could have broad applicability across our gene therapy programs for a range of diseases.”

