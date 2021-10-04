checkAd

Enphase Energy Expands into Italy

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced it has further strengthened its presence in the European residential solar market with its expansion into Italy. Enphase will provide the IQ 7 family of microinverters to residential installers across Italy.

The Enphase microinverter systems for Italy include the IQ 7 family of microinverters, the Q-Relay safety devices, and the Enphase Envoy communications gateways, which connect Enphase systems to the Enphase Enlighten monitoring platform and make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy. The Enphase microinverter systems meet Italy’s stringent regulatory requirement (CEI 0-21).
        
I was very curious to install an Enphase IQ 7 microinverter system, and as soon as I had the chance, I was pleased with its ease and speed of installation,” said Fabrizio Porta, chief operating officer and co-founder of Element Energia. “The system’s installation, connection, and commissioning are simple and intuitive. The product lives up to my expectations and will make my residential solar offerings even more attractive.”

“I am very impressed with the performance of Enphase microinverter systems, and our customers have been very satisfied,” said Matteo Zantomio, CEO of Global Solar. “Maximizing the yield from photovoltaic (PV) systems is my priority in order to help my customers attain energy independence. I am pleased to be working with Enphase as it offers a future proof and scalable solar system design that is easy to install and offers excellent performance and reliability.”

The IQ 7 family of microinverters, which includes IQ 7, IQ 7+, IQ 7A, and IQ 7X, leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

