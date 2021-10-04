checkAd

Keros Therapeutics Presents Results from a Preclinical Study of RKER-012 in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension-Associated Bone Loss at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it presented results from a preclinical study of KER-012 at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting held October 1 through 4, 2021.

RKER-012 prevented loss of bone volume, bone volume fraction and trabecular number, and reduced trabecular separation in a rodent PAH model.

  • RKER-012, a Novel Activin Receptor Type II Ligand Trap, Protected Rats from Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension-Associated Bone Loss in a SUGEN/Hypoxia Model

Keros combined administration of SUGEN5416, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors 1/2, with exposure to chronic hypoxia to recapitulate the biology of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”). A research form of KER-012 (“RKER-012”) was tested in this SUGEN/hypoxia (“SH”) rat model of PAH. Adult male rats were subjected to SH and received either vehicle or 20 mg/kg RKER-012 twice weekly for four weeks. Rats maintained under normal oxygen conditions (“normoxic controls”) received only vehicle. Relative to normoxic controls, vehicle-treated SH rats had reduced bone volume (-30.9%; p≤0.05), lower bone volume fraction (-27.1%; p≤0.05), reduced trabecular number (-27.6%; p≤0.01) and increased trabecular separation (50.0%; p≤0.0001). In contrast to the reduced parameters observed in vehicle-treated SH rats, treatment with RKER-012 increased bone volume, led to a higher bone volume fraction, increased trabecular number and decreased trabecular separation. Bone volume, bone volume fraction, trabecular number and trabecular separation remained equivalent to normoxic controls, which suggests that RKER-012 protected rats from PAH-induced bone loss.

“We are excited to announce additional preclinical data from our KER-012 program, which we presented at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Meeting. The results of this study suggest that RKER-012 prevented bone loss in this PAH model, which we believe supports that KER-012 has the potential to treat bone loss resulting from secondary osteoporosis, such as in PAH,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros.

