Equity Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger with American State Bancshares, Inc.

“I’m thankful and appreciative of the diligent, focused, and collaborative efforts of our Equity Bank team, including our team members from American State Bank & Trust. We’re pleased to offer a brand that reflects our communities and our shared home of Kansas, and I’m pleased with the teams working together on one of the largest bank mergers in Kansas history,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We continue to offer hometown banking expertise with sophisticated digital banking and commercial lending solutions, and we’ll continue to prioritize community service, innovation, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “the Company”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced it has completed its merger with American State Bancshares, Inc. (“ASB”), the holding company of American State Bank & Trust Company in Wichita, Kansas, consolidating the core banking system and digital banking platform and completing local rebranding over the weekend.

Equity announced the merger with ASB on May 17, 2021. Following the completion of the merger, Equity now has approximately $5.0 billion in consolidated total assets and operates 67 locations in its four-state network in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Equity’s Kansas franchise now includes seven full-service locations in the Wichita metropolitan area, including Augusta and Rose Hill, and former ASBT offices in Belleville, Concordia, Clyde, Garden City, Great Bend, Holcomb, Larned, Macksville, Salina and St. John. Equity Bank ranks seventh in deposit market share in the Wichita metropolitan statistical area, and seventh in deposit market share among financial institutions in Kansas, according to FDIC deposit data presented by S&P Global as of June 30, 2021.

The strategic combination with ASB brings Equity’s total to 18 since the Company’s foundation in 2002, including 10 following the Company’s initial public offering in November 2015. Equity completed the transaction, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, core systems consolidation, and rebranding, in just over 120 days.

“We’re pleased to work with leaders, bankers, and professionals committed to community banking and local leadership within our regions,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our Company will continue to evaluate strategic combination opportunities based on culture and fit and will continue to prioritize community service and remaining open, available, and in support of our customers.”