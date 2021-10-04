checkAd

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger with American State Bancshares, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Equity Bank franchise adds locations in Kansas, consolidates core and digital banking systems for customers

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “the Company”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced it has completed its merger with American State Bancshares, Inc. (“ASB”), the holding company of American State Bank & Trust Company in Wichita, Kansas, consolidating the core banking system and digital banking platform and completing local rebranding over the weekend.

“I’m thankful and appreciative of the diligent, focused, and collaborative efforts of our Equity Bank team, including our team members from American State Bank & Trust. We’re pleased to offer a brand that reflects our communities and our shared home of Kansas, and I’m pleased with the teams working together on one of the largest bank mergers in Kansas history,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We continue to offer hometown banking expertise with sophisticated digital banking and commercial lending solutions, and we’ll continue to prioritize community service, innovation, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Equity announced the merger with ASB on May 17, 2021. Following the completion of the merger, Equity now has approximately $5.0 billion in consolidated total assets and operates 67 locations in its four-state network in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Equity’s Kansas franchise now includes seven full-service locations in the Wichita metropolitan area, including Augusta and Rose Hill, and former ASBT offices in Belleville, Concordia, Clyde, Garden City, Great Bend, Holcomb, Larned, Macksville, Salina and St. John. Equity Bank ranks seventh in deposit market share in the Wichita metropolitan statistical area, and seventh in deposit market share among financial institutions in Kansas, according to FDIC deposit data presented by S&P Global as of June 30, 2021.

The strategic combination with ASB brings Equity’s total to 18 since the Company’s foundation in 2002, including 10 following the Company’s initial public offering in November 2015. Equity completed the transaction, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, core systems consolidation, and rebranding, in just over 120 days.

“We’re pleased to work with leaders, bankers, and professionals committed to community banking and local leadership within our regions,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our Company will continue to evaluate strategic combination opportunities based on culture and fit and will continue to prioritize community service and remaining open, available, and in support of our customers.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger with American State Bancshares, Inc. Equity Bank franchise adds locations in Kansas, consolidates core and digital banking systems for customersWICHITA, Kan., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “the Company”), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...