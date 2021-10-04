Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), to be held both in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and virtually November 10-14, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Title: A phase 1 trial of CUE-101, a novel HPV16 E7-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein, alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer

Poster #: 438

Presenter: Dr. Sara I. Pai, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of surgery, Division of Gastrointestinal and Oncologic Surgery; Director, Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston MA

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021, Poster Hall (Hall E) 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST

Title: CUE-102 selectively activates and expands WT1-specific T cells for the treatment of patients

with WT1+ malignancies

Poster #: 720

Presenter: Dr. Christie Zhang, Ph.D., senior scientist, discovery and translational immunology, Cue Biopharma

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021, Poster Hall (Hall E) 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST

Title: Targeting engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) to antigen specific T cells via novel biologic platforms

Poster #: 793

Presenter: Raymond J. Moniz, associate director, discovery and translational immunology, Cue Biopharma

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021, Poster Hall (Hall E) 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST

ePosters will be on display on the SITC 2021 virtual meeting platform from 7 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 until the virtual meeting platform is closed on Jan. 9, 2022.

“We look forward to presenting additional preclinical and clinical data that continues to validate the therapeutic potential of our IL-2 based CUE-100 series Immuno-STAT platforms and biologics,” said Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma. “We believe the data demonstrated in these posters show great promise in selective and specific tumor targeting for the treatment of multiple cancers and other life-threatening diseases.”