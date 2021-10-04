Apria Appoints Christopher G. Lee as Chief Accounting Officer

Mr. Lee has 18 years of accounting and financial leadership experience. He joined Apria in February 2009 and has risen internally to his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance. Prior to joining Apria, Mr. Lee was with Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Lee is a graduate of the University of California at Santa Barbara, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Mr. Lee will oversee all aspects of Apria’s accounting function, including financial reporting, controls and operations. He will also continue to lead the development, implementation and management of enterprise-wide practices, systems and internal controls.

“As a longtime Apria employee, Chris Lee is woven into the fabric of the Company both professionally and personally, and we are incredibly grateful for his contributions over the years,” said Ms. Morris. “Chris holds a wealth of expertise on the accounting and financial side of our business, not to mention the experience he has accrued with Apria over the course of more than a decade. The entire Apria family congratulates Chris on his new role.”

About Apria

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The Company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines: (1) home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and non-invasive ventilation (“NIV”) services); (2) obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) treatment (including continuous positive airway pressure (“CPAP”) and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services); and (3) negative pressure wound therapy (“NPWT”). Additionally, the Company supplies a wide range of home medical equipment and other products and services to help improve the quality of life for patients with home care needs. Our revenues are generated through fee-for-service and capitation arrangements with third-party healthcare payors, including government and commercial payors for equipment, supplies, services and other items we rent or sell to patients. Through our offerings, we also provide patients with a variety of clinical and administrative support services and related products and supplies, most of which are prescribed by a physician as part of a care plan. We are focused on being the industry’s highest-quality provider of home healthcare equipment and related services, while maintaining our commitment to being a low-cost operator. The Company serves over 2 million patients annually and offers a compelling value proposition to patients, providers and payors by allowing patients to receive necessary care and services in the comfort of their own home, while, at the same time, reducing the costs of treatment. Learn more at www.apria.com.