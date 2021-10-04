checkAd

DTE Energy and local communities move forward with first-of-its-kind community solar project in Washtenaw County

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Detroit, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Sized to create 20 megawatts of local, clean energy
  • Developed in partnership with the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township
  • Located on a capped landfill and a greenfield site owned by the City of Ann Arbor
  • All DTE Electric customers are eligible to participate                                                                        

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced the company is moving forward with a plan to build its first MIGreenPower community solar project in Washtenaw County. The 20-megawatt facility will be the largest in the region and is designed to support the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township with achieving their clean energy goals. Additionally, all DTE Electric customers will have the opportunity to subscribe to this project.  

MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE customers to match their energy use to the company’s wind and solar projects. Program participation accelerates the development of new wind and solar projects, moving the state closer to a carbon neutral future.

“With this project, DTE is bringing a large-scale community solar installation to the residents of Washtenaw County,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “This is just one of many new solar projects DTE plans to bring online by 2025 to empower communities of Michiganders to go solar together.”

Over the next decade, Lauer said, DTE will develop several utility-scale solar projects on the state’s shared electric grid, as well as smaller community solar projects, providing customers with increased access to low cost solar energy.

This new community solar project will be located on a capped landfill and on a greenfield site owned by the City of Ann Arbor. If built, the City of Ann Arbor will serve as the project’s anchor tenant, meaning it would agree to purchase power not subscribed by other customers. Pittsfield Township will be prioritized as the project’s first subscriber and will use the project to reach its 100% renewable energy goal.

DTE is issuing an open Request for Proposal (RFP) for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project and anticipates that the project will begin generating energy in 2023. Interested bidders must register their company information on the PowerAdvocate website. Once registered, bidders can access the full RFP via PowerAdvocate using this link.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DTE Energy and local communities move forward with first-of-its-kind community solar project in Washtenaw County Detroit, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sized to create 20 megawatts of local, clean energyDeveloped in partnership with the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield TownshipLocated on a capped landfill and a greenfield site owned by the City of Ann …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...