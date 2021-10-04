DTE Energy and local communities move forward with first-of-its-kind community solar project in Washtenaw County

MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE customers to match their energy use to the company’s wind and solar projects. Program participation accelerates the development of new wind and solar projects, moving the state closer to a carbon neutral future.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced the company is moving forward with a plan to build its first MIGreenPower community solar project in Washtenaw County. The 20-megawatt facility will be the largest in the region and is designed to support the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township with achieving their clean energy goals. Additionally, all DTE Electric customers will have the opportunity to subscribe to this project.

“With this project, DTE is bringing a large-scale community solar installation to the residents of Washtenaw County,” said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE’s electric company. “This is just one of many new solar projects DTE plans to bring online by 2025 to empower communities of Michiganders to go solar together.”

Over the next decade, Lauer said, DTE will develop several utility-scale solar projects on the state’s shared electric grid, as well as smaller community solar projects, providing customers with increased access to low cost solar energy.

This new community solar project will be located on a capped landfill and on a greenfield site owned by the City of Ann Arbor. If built, the City of Ann Arbor will serve as the project’s anchor tenant, meaning it would agree to purchase power not subscribed by other customers. Pittsfield Township will be prioritized as the project’s first subscriber and will use the project to reach its 100% renewable energy goal.

DTE is issuing an open Request for Proposal (RFP) for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project and anticipates that the project will begin generating energy in 2023. Interested bidders must register their company information on the PowerAdvocate website. Once registered, bidders can access the full RFP via PowerAdvocate using this link.