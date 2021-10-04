AMIH’s Telehealth Platform Tackles Employer and Special Interest Groups Across the Nation

Plano, Texas, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced its subsidiary EPIQ MD , has launched its Commercial Division that will target small and medium sized businesses (SMB’s) as well as municipalities in its coverage areas, including Alaska, Georgia, Illinois and Texas, which collectively represent a market size of an approximate 950,000 entities. Operations will be managed from the Company’s headquarter offices in Plano, Texas and will encompass a client-friendly, no obligation analysis as part of its general sales process.

Epiq MD has made clear its mission of bringing healthcare solutions to the 80 plus million uninsured and underinsured, hardworking U.S. residents who have been left behind by ever increasing medical costs. In order to better accommodate this mandate, Epiq MD believes working with employer groups has potential to be one of the absolute best courses of action. “As stated in my open letter to shareholders a few months back, Epiq MD will quickly become our flagship entity and this development is evidence of that. I continue to remain thrilled about what our team is doing and how the entity is going to positively impact our shareholder value over the long-term”, stated AMIH Chairman and CEO, Mr. Jacob Cohen.

Regarding Epiq MD’s relevance in the commercial sector, the company’s CEO, Mr. Alejandro Rodriguez, states “perhaps the greatest lesson learned the past eighteen months has been the value of a sound mind and body; to the extent that people spend decades of their lives in the workplace, it’s only right that businesses become genuinely concerned with the quality of life, mental health and general wellness and wellbeing of its employees”. Rodriguez further stated, “some industries such as retail or service have been in desperate need of fundamental change in employee care for a long time now. Employee value is at the forefront of these industries; however, millions still lack affordable primary care. And I think we are at the beginning of a change in the landscape, where these topics and programs are getting a higher priority and not just at the Fortune 1000 level.”