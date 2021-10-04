BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer

Ms. Dwyer comes to Netcoins from CIBC, where she held the position Senior Director, Digital Strategy & Innovation. At CIBC Kim led teams responsible for the strategic direction of CIBC’s retail digital properties, including the mobile banking app and online banking platform. Prior to joining CIBC, Kim worked in management consulting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), providing strategy and transformation advisory services to clients across a wide range of industries.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce the hiring of Kim Dwyer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Netcoins COO, Kim Dwyer, remarked, “I am thrilled to join the Netcoins team at this exciting time. With the recent registration of Netcoins as a restricted dealer in Canada, there is lots of momentum and growth opportunities for the platform. Bringing my experience in digital strategy and organization transformation, I look forward to working with the Netcoins team to expand the platform and take advantage of these new market opportunities.”

Netcoins President, Mitchell Demeter, commented, “The hiring of Ms. Dwyer comes at an excellent time for Netcoins. The restricted dealer license recently awarded to Netcoins is opening up significant opportunities, and Kim’s digital experience from CIBC makes her a huge asset to enable our next phase of growth. Kim will be leading a wide range of day to day operations for Netcoins across marketing, finance, HR and development. We are looking forward to having her on the team.”

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.