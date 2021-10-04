checkAd

Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 25, 2021

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

