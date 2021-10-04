Southern California Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), today announced that effective on October 1, 2021, it completed its previously announced acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA). The acquisition was accomplished by merging Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California, N.A., the wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp.

The acquisition, which was first announced on April 27, 2021, was concluded following the receipt of the requisite approvals from the shareholders of Southern California Bancorp and the shareholders of Bank of Santa Clarita and the requisite regulatory approvals. As of June 30, 2021, Bank of Santa Clarita had $416 million in assets and Southern California Bancorp had $1.8 billion in assets. As of June 30, 2021, on a pro forma combined basis with Bank of Santa Clarita, Southern California Bancorp had approximately $2.2 billion in assets, including net loans and total deposits of approximately $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.