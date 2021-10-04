Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Jeffrey Humphrey, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Humphrey is a medical oncologist with significant leadership experience in drug development and has been involved with the development of more than 20 drug candidates, including regulatory submissions leading to multiple drug approvals in the United States and Europe.

Magenta Therapeutics , Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Humphrey, M.D., as the company’s Chief Medical Officer where he will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory initiatives.

“As Magenta continues to advance our clinical and pre-clinical programs, Jeff’s physician-scientist background coupled with his broad team-building and innovative clinical-regulatory experience are a welcome addition to the Magenta team,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer and President, Magenta Therapeutics.

“Magenta’s mobilization and conditioning pipeline represents a powerful approach to maximizing the transformative, curative potential of stem cell transplant for patients,” said Dr. Humphrey. “I’m excited to contribute to the clinical advancement of MGTA-145, MGTA-117 and other pipeline programs, expanding the availability and utility of stem cell transplant and gene therapy to more patients.”

Dr. Humphrey joins Magenta from Constellation Pharmaceuticals where he was Chief Medical Officer, leading medical affairs, clinical pharmacology, clinical operations and data management, among other responsibilities. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Kyowa Kirin USA Holdings, Inc. and as President and Chief Medical Officer of Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Inc. Dr. Humphrey has also held senior leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer and Pfizer.

Dr. Humphrey earned an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, completing his residency in internal medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in addition to fellowships in human medical genetics and medical oncology, at the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute, respectively.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the curative power stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.