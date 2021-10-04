Overseas Shipholding Group - Announces the closing of a $325 million loan to refinance debt - Loan increases liquidity and financial flexibility

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (“OSG”) a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today announced that it closed on a seven-year $325 million term loan credit facility with Stonebriar Commercial Finance (the “Term Loan Refinancing”). Proceeds were used to refinance and replace its existing term loan facility with The Prudential Insurance Company of America, as administrative agent, and certain other lenders, and an existing term loan with Wintrust Commercial Finance, as well as the partial refinancing of a term loan with Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC. The remaining proceeds, after transaction costs, will be used for general working capital purposes.

“We are very pleased to have completed this major refinancing that lengthens our maturity profile and provides a significant increase to the Company’s liquidity position,” noted Dick Trueblood, the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “OSG now has no scheduled debt maturities until September 2024. We would like to thank our existing lender Stonebriar who completed this transaction and has become our largest financial partner.”

Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO, commenting on the new loan facility, stated, “The series of transactions completed this week fulfill several key elements considered during the strategic review being conducted by the Company and its Board of Directors. Notably, several of OSG’s lending agreements have been consolidated under the new Term Loan Refinancing. Coordinated amendments to the remaining legacy debt agreements will result in covenant provisions being harmonized with the terms of the new facility. Looking forward through the end of 2022, available liquidity will be the principal financial compliance metric in all debt agreements. Available liquidity has been enhanced, as cash balances at the end of September were $85 million. In addition, cash required for debt service during 2022 will be reduced by approximately $10 million as compared to the requirements under our prior facilities. We believe the improving trajectory of our markets and the benefits of the completed transactions give OSG a solid platform to realize the full long-term potential of its unique and valuable operating franchise.”