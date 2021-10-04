NetApp to Acquire CloudCheckr and Expand its Spot by NetApp CloudOps Platform to Enable Organizations to Better Optimize and Secure Their Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CloudCheckr, a leading cloud optimization platform that provides cloud visibility and insights to lower costs, maintain security and compliance, and optimize cloud resources. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

As private and public sector organizations together with managed service providers have deepened investments in cloud services over the last few years, cloud cost has emerged as an obstacle to a company’s acceleration to cloud. This acquisition extends Spot by NetApp’s leading FinOps offerings by combining critical cost visibility and reporting from the CloudCheckr platform with continuous cost optimization and managed services from Spot by NetApp. Bringing these capabilities together will enable organizations to better understand and continuously improve their cloud resources and realize the benefits of cloud faster and at scale.