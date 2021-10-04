checkAd

Vocera Receives High Ratings for Demonstrating Positive Outcomes in Latest KLAS Report

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that a new KLAS report, Clinical Communication Platforms 2021, recognizes Vocera as a top rated vendor in health systems with enterprise-wide deployments by driving strong outcomes with timely communications, and has broad adoption across clinician and non-clinician roles.

This report examines how healthcare organizations have moved beyond point solutions to deploy enterprise communication platforms that drive impressive outcomes, including improved operational efficiency and care team collaboration, meaningful interoperability, and positive clinician experience. In fact, KLAS found a significant correlation between clinical communication platforms and clinicians’ satisfaction with their organization’s electronic health record (EHR) system.

Intelligent integrations between the Vocera solutions and EHRs as well as other clinical and operational systems, placed Vocera at the top of the KLAS ratings for broad user adoption among clinicians and non-clinical roles. According to customer feedback highlighted in the report, Vocera has deep experience leveraging middleware and integrating with patient monitoring tools, which enables clinicians to respond more quickly to critical notifications, such as sepsis alerts, thereby improving patient care.

Based on customer interviews, KLAS also noted that with the launch of Vocera Edge, Vocera now has added capability as a unique platform in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) space with true bi-directional EHR integration capabilities.

“Because Vocera Edge has a true bi-directional integration with our electronic health record, we have seen a significant reduction in medication errors,” said Steve Shirley, Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Parkview Health System. “Satisfied clinicians empowered with tools to help them provide safer, higher-quality and more efficient care translates to a positive patient experience.”

Saving time and money were other themes in customer comments published in the KLAS report for customers who had replaced pagers and outdated phones with Vocera solutions. Additionally, flexibility of the robust platform and team members’ confidence and reliability in Vocera solutions and staff were stated.

“I love hearing how clinicians use the Vocera solutions to improve care team collaboration and response times, saving valuable time, which is critical to saving lives,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “It is a privilege to provide solutions that help protect and connect healthcare workers and the patients and families they serve.”

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides clinical communication and workflow solutions that help protect and connect team members, increase operational efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

