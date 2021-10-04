checkAd

Ambrx Announces Positive Data on ARX788 for the Treatment of HER2+ Gastric Cancer Presented at CSCO

Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics, today announced that NovoCodex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NovoCodex), Ambrx’s partner in China, presented positive interim data from the ACE-Gastric-01 Phase 1 clinical study of ARX788 for the treatment of HER2+ metastatic gastric / gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer at The Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO). The newly presented data suggests that ARX788 at a 1.7 mg/kg dose has a tolerable safety profile. The data presented here adds to and updates trial data that Ambrx presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June 2021. Ambrx received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of gastric cancer, including cancer at the GEJ, in early 2021.

Updated ACE-Gastric-01 Phase 1 Interim Data Highlights

(Data as of June 30, 2021)

  • 7 patients dosed at 1.7 mg/kg every three weeks.
  • Demonstrated overall response rate (ORR) of 44.4% (12/27) in the response-evaluable patients across all three cohorts (1.3 mg/kg, 1.5 mg/kg, 1.7 mg/kg every three weeks).
  • Low drug-related severe adverse events (SAE) occurred in 6.7% (2/30) of all treated patients across all three cohorts (1.3 mg/kg, 1.5 mg/kg, 1.7 mg/kg every three weeks). Drug-related grade 3 and above adverse events (AEs) comprised only 10% (3/30).
    • As expected, the most common AEs observed were ocular-related and dose-dependent.
  • Median overall survival (mOS) of 10.7 months across all three cohorts (1.3 mg/kg, 1.5 mg/kg, 1.7 mg/kg every three weeks) and mOS for the 1.7 mg/kg cohort has not been reached.
  • Enrollment in ACE-Gastric-01 is completed with ongoing follow-up.

 

   

