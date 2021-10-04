L3Harris Completes Sale of its Electron Devices and Narda Microwave-West Businesses

The businesses were part of L3Harris’ Aviation Systems segment and are leading providers of RF amplification products for the space, electronic warfare, radar, medical and industrial end markets. The businesses have more than 800 employees across its three facilities in Torrance, CA, Williamsport, PA and Folsom, CA.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed the sale of its Electron Devices and Narda Microwave-West businesses to Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington, DC-area private equity firm. Proceeds from the divestitures are expected to be used for share repurchases.

About L3Harris Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

