Mandiant to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. Company management will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (toll free) or 646-904-5544 (toll) and entering passcode 006053. A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.mandiant.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Mandiant Confirms Name Change from FireEye, Inc. to Mandiant, Inc.
 In a separate release issued today, Mandiant announced the effectiveness of its corporate name change to Mandiant, Inc. from FireEye, Inc. The company has rebranded as Mandiant, Inc. and its Nasdaq common stock ticker symbol will change to MNDT from FEYE at the open of trading tomorrow, October 5, 2021.

The decision to change the corporate name and stock ticker symbol reflects the company’s strategy to focus on Mandiant’s security controls-agnostic solutions delivered through the Mandiant Advantage cloud-based platform. Pursuant to this strategy, on June 2, 2021 the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the FireEye Products business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG).

About Mandiant, Inc.
 Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

2021 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

