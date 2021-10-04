Radware Schedules Conference Call for Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Conference Call Details Radware management will host a call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its third quarter 2021 results and the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021. Participants are advised to join the call approximately 15 minutes before the start time.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

US: 1-888-510-2008 (toll free)

International: 1-646-960-0306

Conference ID: 1864701

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at http://www.radware.com/ir/investor-events/.

A replay of the call will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number 1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 1-800-770-2030. Passcode: 1864701.

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

