RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality with Oral Opaganib in Moderately Severe COVID-19 Patients

21% statistically significant efficacy benefit with opaganib in reaching room air by Day 14, the study primary endpoint (77% of opaganib patients vs 63.5% on placebo; nominal p-value=0.033)

62% statistically significant reduction in mortality shown for moderately severe COVID-19 patients group treated with opaganib vs. the placebo-controlled arm (7 deaths in the 117-patient opaganib arm vs. 21 deaths in the 134-patient placebo arm; nominal p-value=0.019)

A median four days earlier hospital discharge for opaganib-treated patients vs. placebo (10 days for opaganib arm vs. 14 days for placebo) a cumulative saving of 524 days of hospitalization across the group by Day 42 (nominal p-value=0.0195)

The moderately severe group comprised 53% of study participants requiring a Fraction of inspired Oxygen (FiO2) up to 60% at baseline (inhaled supplemental oxygen via nasal cannula or face mask)

Data indicates a potential meaningful benefit with opaganib for these hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients - a group at high risk of disease progression, morbidity and mortality; the data also supports opaganib's potential use in earlier stages of COVID-19 disease, consistent with opaganib's U.S Phase 2 study results and the demonstrated potent antiviral inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 variants

RedHill will hold a webcast on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 08:30 am EDT to further discuss these additional analyses

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported new data from the opaganib global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia showing that treatment with oral opaganib (ABC294640)[1] vs. the placebo-controlled arm resulted in a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality as well as statistically significant improved outcomes in time to room air and median time to hospital discharge in a group of 251 hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients, comprising 53% of the 475 study participants.

These important new results are from a post-hoc analysis of data from the 251 study participants requiring a Fraction of inspired Oxygen (FiO2) up to 60% at baseline. Patients with FiO2 ≤ 60% are still considered to be severely affected and typically require oxygen supplementation via a nasal cannula or face mask.

"These new findings support the potential for opaganib's use in hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients - a key group of patients that are at high risk of disease progression, morbidity and mortality, and who may benefit from opaganib's combined antiviral and anti-inflammatory activities," said Mark L. Levitt, MD, Ph.D., Medical Director at RedHill. "The results provide a strong rationale for opaganib's potential efficacy in hospitalized patients in need of oxygen supplementation up to 60% FiO2, a large proportion of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Phase 2/3 study results are also consistent with opaganib's earlier U.S Phase 2 study results and the demonstrated potent antiviral inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 variants in human bronchial epithelial cells, providing further support for its potential in earlier stages of disease where viral load is higher."