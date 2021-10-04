checkAd

The First Delivery of Dosell Consumer is Sent to Apoteket AB for Start of Sales

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021, 14:15  |  28   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that Dosell Consumer will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket AB. The first delivery of Dosell Consumer will be sent to Apoteket today, …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that Dosell Consumer will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket AB. The first delivery of Dosell Consumer will be sent to Apoteket today, October 4, before the start of sales. In connection with the launch, the media has been invited to a press conference on October 14, where Dosell Consumer will be presented by, among others, CEO Anders Segerström and by the inventor of Dosell, general practitioner Göran Sjönell.

During the summer, an exclusive collaboration agreement was signed with Apoteket AB to introduce the pharmaceutical robot Dosell on the consumer market in Sweden. iZafe Group creates, together with Apoteket, an opportunity for all 2.3 million people who take medication daily in Sweden to prioritize proactivity to avoid drug injuries or incorrect medication.

"There is no doubt that drug injuries are a real problem in society. It is still difficult to create insight into the subject as, in the first instance in the event of an injury, one cannot point out that it has arisen because of incorrect medication. Every year, about 35,000 elderly people become so ill from their medicines that they must be hospitalized. It is with pride that we make Dosell available to anyone who takes medication regularly and wants to prevent incorrect medication with a better overview of medicines and increased compliance before an injury occurs. When our ongoing issue is completed, we will be able to scale up production and begin the sales period that we have all been patiently waiting for. The upcoming launch to the public is welcomed in a press conference on October 14 where we invited the media." Says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About Dosell Consumer

Dosell Consumer is a subscription service that will be available for delivery via Apoteket on October 18, 2021. It is already possible to register an interest in securing availability when Dosell Consumer is launched.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer 
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com 
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.) 
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com 
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

The first delivery of Dosell Consumer is sent to Apoteket AB for start of sales

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666633/The-First-Delivery-of-Dosell-Consume ...

iZafe Group Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The First Delivery of Dosell Consumer is Sent to Apoteket AB for Start of Sales STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that Dosell Consumer will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket AB. The first delivery of Dosell Consumer will be sent to Apoteket today, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
EHT Provides Enhanced Power Solutions to Major Canadian Telecom
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble ...
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Samantha Ventimiglia to Board of Directors
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21iZafe Group nominated to win the award Golden Pill 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Accesswire | Analysen
06.09.21iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the Rights Issue
Accesswire | Analysen