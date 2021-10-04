Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for September 2021 and announced a new $100 million revolving line of credit (“RLOC”) with Silvergate Bank, a leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry.

Quarterly Bitcoin Production Increases 91% Quarter-over-Quarter to 1,252.4 BTC as Marathon Secures a $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with Silvergate Bank

Corporate Highlights as of October 1, 2021



Produced 1,252.4 new minted bitcoins during Q3 2021, increasing production by 91% quarter-over-quarter

Produced 340.6 new minted bitcoins during September 2021, increasing total bitcoin holdings to approximately 7,035 with a fair market value of approximately $336.3 million

Cash on hand was approximately $32.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $369.1 million

Received approximately 26,960 top-tier ASIC miners from Bitmain year to date with an additional 8,459 ASIC miners currently in transit

Existing mining fleet consists of 25,272 active miners producing approximately 2.7 EH/s

Successfully added DMG Blockchain to MaraPool

On October 1, 2021, obtained a $100 million revolving line of credit, secured by bitcoin and USD, with Silvergate Bank



Bitcoin Production Update

As of October 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 2,098 newly minted bitcoins during 2021. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:

As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 7,035 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On October 1, 2021, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $47,798, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $336.3 million.