Save Foods Begins Commercial Avocado Treatment Program with Galilee Export

Galilee is the second-largest exporter of fresh produce in Israel, managing over 9,000 hectares of farmland, growing a wide range of fruits and vegetables for customers around the world. Avocados are their leading product and Galilee accounts for nearly 50% of Israel’s total avocado exports. Galilee also exports other fruits and vegetables, including citrus, mangoes, Medjoul dates, pomegranates, grapes, sweet peppers, carrots, lychees, peaches and nectarines.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it is beginning a large commercial treatment program with Galilee Export (“Galilee”) a leading Israeli avocado packer.

Galilee’s avocado fields are located in Israel’s Galilee region in the north of the county. The regional climate provides a nine-month grow season, from September to May, and contributes to a range of varieties of avocado, each with different taste and quality characteristics.

Treatment on the commercial line will begin at Galilees’ state-of-the-art packing houses in October and is expected to run throughout the 2021-2022 grow season.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., added, “We’re pleased that Galilee has decided to launch a commercial application of Save Foods’ products. Galilee has one of the most advanced operations in the industry. I am confident that our treatments will continue to deliver the benefits they experienced in the smaller avocado pilots on a larger scale, and ensure they safely export high-quality avocado with a better shelf life while complying with the strict regulations and protocols instituted by their EU customer base.”

Dror Eigerman, CEO of Galilee Export and member of the Company’s advisory board, commented on the announcement, “We have the highest quality standards in the industry to ensure that we provide our customers with excellent produce that not only complies with all regulatory demands but also remains fresh and delicious on the shelves. My experience with Save Foods, as both a customer and an advisor, has been exceptional, which gave me the confidence to initiate the commercial run on our most important produce harvest.”