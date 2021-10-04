checkAd

Three Valley Copper Delivers Call Option Notice Beginning the Process to Acquire the Minority Interest in its MTV Copper Project in Chile

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, SRH Chile SpA (“SRH”), it has delivered to the minority shareholder (the “Minority Shareholder”) of Minera Tres Valles (“MTV”), the required written notice of its intention to acquire the remaining ownership of MTV that SRH does not already own.

The Company through SRH owns 91.1% of MTV and under the shareholders’ agreement (the “SHA”) between SRH and the Minority Shareholder, beginning October 2, 2021, SRH has 30 days to deliver a written notice to the Minority Shareholder of its intention to acquire all the shares of MTV owned by the Minority Shareholder.

“This is the first step in completing the acquisition of the remaining ownership of MTV,” stated Michael Staresinic, President and CEO of Three Valley Copper. “The SHA provides for a sequence of steps to be undertaken in completing this acquisition and the delivery of the call notice is the first step. We believe it will be several months before a purchase price is concluded on and the transaction complete.”

The Company will provide future updates as it completes this acquisition.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 91.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: the proposed acquisition of the Company’s remaining interest in MTV and the timing of the steps required under the SHA to acquire the remaining interest.

