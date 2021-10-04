checkAd

Everspan Insurance Company Acquires Providence Washington Insurance Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:25  |  12   |   |   

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, Everspan Insurance Company (“EIC”), has completed the acquisition of Providence Washington Insurance Company (“PWIC”) from a subsidiary of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) (“Enstar”), effective October 1, 2021.

The acquisition of PWIC will enhance the Everspan Group’s (rated A- by AM Best) capabilities to launch new admitted programs, develop innovative products, and provide enhanced flexibility to foster strategic relationships with prospective program partners.

Incorporated in 1799, PWIC is the second oldest insurance company in the United States and is domiciled in Rhode Island. PWIC holds certificates of authority in 47 additional states and territories. All of PWIC’s legacy liabilities remain with Enstar.

Claude LeBlanc, CEO of Ambac and Everspan Group, stated, "Our acquisition of PWIC furthers Everspan Group’s goal to build a leading specialty program insurance business where we can provide viable solutions for our distribution partners.” Mr. LeBlanc continued, “Together with Ambac’s other strategic initiatives during 2021, Ambac is progressing its goal of developing capital efficient specialty insurance businesses that we believe will create long term value for our shareholders and propel our business forward into its next phase of growth.”

Wyatt Blackburn, President of Everspan Group, stated, “We are pleased to have PWIC as part of Everspan.” Mr. Blackburn continued, “This new admitted platform will augment our current licensing capabilities and further differentiate Everspan as we look to scale the business.”

Everspan Group was launched in February of 2021 following its receipt of an AM Best Financial Strength Rating of “A-” (Excellent). Throughout 2021, Everspan Group has been building partnerships to expand its program business capabilities while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and resources. EIC has also initiated regulatory filings in connection with the acquisition of a few other admitted carriers to further augment the group’s capabilities; such transactions are expected to close as early as the fourth quarter.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company. Ambac's subsidiaries include: Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited, financial guarantee insurance companies currently in runoff; Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company, specialty property & casualty program insurers; and Xchange Benefits, LLC and Xchange Affinity Underwriting Agency, LLC, property & casualty Managing General Underwriters. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

About Everspan Group

Everspan Group is a specialty property and casualty insurance platform comprised of Everspan Insurance Company and Providence Washington Insurance Company, admitted insurers, and Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company, a surplus lines insurer. Everspan Group operates nationwide on an admitted and non-admitted basis. The companies which comprise the Everspan Group are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC), a financial services holding company. For more information please refer to www.everspangroup.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everspan Insurance Company Acquires Providence Washington Insurance Company Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) (“Ambac”), a financial services holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, Everspan Insurance Company (“EIC”), has completed the acquisition of Providence Washington Insurance Company (“PWIC”) from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...