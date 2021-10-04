Evolv Technology to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2021

checkAd

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the market closes. Members of the Company’s management team plan to host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results as well as management’s outlook for the business. The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing +1.844.867.6169 and using access code 1400696. The conference call may be accessed outside of the United States by dialing +1.409.207.6975 and using access code 1400696. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company’s investor relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a period of 30 days by dialing 1.866.207.1041 or +1.402.970.0847 and using access code 3758262 or by accessing the webcast replay on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors. Evolv Technology, Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, and Evolv Cortex AI are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

