checkAd

Arqit Founders Voluntarily Extend Lock-up

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:27  |  15   |   |   

Arqit Quantum Inc. (the “Company”) today announces that the former shareholders of Arqit Limited and Centricus Heritage, LLC, the sponsor of Centricus Acquisition Corp., have voluntarily entered into new lock-up agreements with the Company to signal their long-term support of the Company. The former shareholders of Arqit Limited and Centricus Heritage, LLC originally entered into lock-ups with the Company upon the closing of the Company’s business combination with Centricus Acquisition Corp. and Arqit Limited on September 3 2021, which were expected to expire in the near term given the recent trading performance of the Company’s shares.

The new lock-up agreements will restrict the transfer of the Company’s shares by the parties from September 3 2021 until the earlier to occur of (i) 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on the close of trading on the second full trading day following release by the Company of its financial results for the six months ended March 31 2022; and (ii) such time as determined by the board of directors of the Company as being in the best interest of all stakeholders to permit transfers.

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO David Williams, said: “I am grateful for the 100% commitment of the Arqit Limited founder shareholders and Centricus Heritage, LLC, the sponsor of Centricus Acquisition Corp., to this voluntary lock-up. It signals the shareholders’ long-term commitment to the business of the Company. QuantumCloud has already solved some of the greatest cyber security problems of the era and has proven that with major customers in defence and telecoms with our recent product launch and $130m of contracted revenues. The shareholders share our excitement about the scale of what the Company can achieve in future.”

-ends-

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent of less than 200 lines of code, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.

Seite 1 von 3
Arqit Quantum Incorporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arqit Founders Voluntarily Extend Lock-up Arqit Quantum Inc. (the “Company”) today announces that the former shareholders of Arqit Limited and Centricus Heritage, LLC, the sponsor of Centricus Acquisition Corp., have voluntarily entered into new lock-up agreements with the Company to signal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Arqit and Juniper Networks Sign Technology Alliance Partner Connect Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten