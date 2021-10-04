Arqit Founders Voluntarily Extend Lock-up

Arqit Quantum Inc. (the “Company”) today announces that the former shareholders of Arqit Limited and Centricus Heritage, LLC, the sponsor of Centricus Acquisition Corp., have voluntarily entered into new lock-up agreements with the Company to signal their long-term support of the Company. The former shareholders of Arqit Limited and Centricus Heritage, LLC originally entered into lock-ups with the Company upon the closing of the Company’s business combination with Centricus Acquisition Corp. and Arqit Limited on September 3 2021, which were expected to expire in the near term given the recent trading performance of the Company’s shares.

The new lock-up agreements will restrict the transfer of the Company’s shares by the parties from September 3 2021 until the earlier to occur of (i) 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on the close of trading on the second full trading day following release by the Company of its financial results for the six months ended March 31 2022; and (ii) such time as determined by the board of directors of the Company as being in the best interest of all stakeholders to permit transfers.