Agilysys Wins 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Award

The GGB Gaming & Technology Awards - The casino industry’s most prestigious awards for technology, products and services that enhance the gaming experience. The honors are designed to recognize and encourage innovation and technology in the rapidly changing casino industry.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the company has been recognized in Global Gaming Business Magazine’s Annual Gaming & Technology Awards by winning the Silver Award for Guest Health & Safety Product for its new PanOptic Kiosk. The kiosk offers an intuitive and frictionless checkout process that will enable faster guest service and increased revenue opportunity.

The Best Guest Health & Safety Product Award - As casinos reopen following the Covid-19 shutdown, products and services that can help them assure their customers are protected have been emerging—Plexiglas partitions, chip and card cleaner, universal testing, sensitization of machines and equipment, temperature devices, technology that shuts down adjacent slot machines or alerts employees that they need to be cleaned, and many more. The Best Guest Health & Safety Product recognizes those products and services that have met this challenge.

"We are pleased to recognize Agilysys as a 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards winner," said Roger Gros, Publisher at GGB Magazine. "It is clear that the company's technology innovations have contributed to their customers’ success. Congratulations to the entire Agilysys team."

Agilysys PanOptic Kiosk is a prime example of frictionless guest self-service checkout for grab-n-go stores, cafeterias and other F&B outlets where packaged items are offered. Available in the fall of 2021, the new PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk, allows guests to simply place multiple food items on the kiosk tray all at one time. As soon as the guest places items on the tray, the PanOptic AI service uses computer vision and AI to scan the items, recognize them, initiate a new shopping cart and automatically add the items to the cart.

The kiosk can simultaneously identify multiple items instead of having to individually scan each one, and the guest can seamlessly add/remove items to the cart without using the kiosk user interface. The kiosk is smart enough to recognize foreign items (such as wallets, car keys, phones, pens, etc.) placed on the tray along with the valid store items and can take appropriate action. The total bill is calculated based on the respective prices of the identified objects and the guest can easily checkout items in the cart using any of the payment methods supported by the property - credit card, contactless NFC payments, gaming loyalty cards or Employee/Student accounts.