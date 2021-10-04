Applied UV Continues Successful International Expansion with Installations of Airocide(R) Systems at Multiple Wineries in Mexico

Exclusive distributor has recently installed Airocide® units to help protect winemaking operationsMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology …

Exclusive distributor has recently installed Airocide® units to help protect winemaking operations MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its exclusive distributor for Mexico and Latin America , JARO Trading and Supply, has recently installed Airocide® units at wineries in Mexico, to help control mold and microorganisms in winemaking areas and reduce pathogen spread to create a safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors. "The Airocide technology is already well established within the wine industry in North America and Europe. We look forward to continuing to build this footprint all throughout Latin America," commented Rodolfo Roman, Managing Director JARO Trading and Supply.