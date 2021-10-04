Applied UV Continues Successful International Expansion with Installations of Airocide(R) Systems at Multiple Wineries in Mexico
MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its exclusive distributor for Mexico and Latin America , JARO Trading and Supply, has recently installed Airocide® units at wineries in Mexico, to help control mold and microorganisms in winemaking areas and reduce pathogen spread to create a safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors.
"The Airocide technology is already well established within the wine industry in North America and Europe. We look forward to continuing to build this footprint all throughout Latin America," commented Rodolfo Roman, Managing Director JARO Trading and Supply.
"Airocide® has a long established and proven track record protecting some of the most recognized wineries in the world from the harmful effects of spores, mold and airborne microorganisms," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "We are excited about the continued growth and utilization of the Airocide® system within the winery industry and pleased that we are experiencing improving sales activity with our exclusive distributor serving Mexico and Latin America."
Airocide® technology is utilized globally by over 200 well known winemakers. Wineries have long grappled with the trade-off of high humidity in a cellar versus the significant microbiological risk from the presence of mold. Airocide® is a perfect solution not only in the barrel room, but also to save their most expensive high-end wines during bottle aging, to avoid TCA problems that can lead to cork taint, and most importantly to protect employees and winetasters from harmful airborne pathogens. Airocide® eliminates mold spores and airborne microorganisms, which represent one of the biggest threats to a winemaking environment. If mold grows on the wine barrels, it can result in a very costly loss to the winemaker.
