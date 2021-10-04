checkAd

Right On Brands Reports Record Quarter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today record sales for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. "I am proud to announce that we just finished the biggest quarter in the history of the company!" said Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi also said, "2020 was a very hard year for the company, but 2021 is going to be a record setting year, sales from our Dallas store have exceeded our expectations and our licensed store in Austin has also had a good first month in sales."

Grisaffi further said, "We are negotiating with a client in Laredo Texas to open a new licensed Endo Dispensary and Wellness store that we hope to be open around December 1, 2021 and we are also looking at a few candidates for a new Dallas location."

Grisaffi ended with, "We are extremely excited that our products have been widely accepted and drawing many repeat customers. We will have our quarterly report on time and we believe all will be pleased with the results."

ENDo Brands Website:

https://endobrands.com/

ENDo Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza
6501 Dalrock Road, Suite 100
Rowlett, Texas 75089

Austin Store

12142 Limerick Avenue (at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane)
Austin, Texas 78758
512-621-0649

About Right on Brands, Inc.

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink:RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

Become an ENDO Brands retailer or Licensed store.

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products experienced, we are looking for licensed Endo Dispensary operators across the United States.

For more information please call (214) 736-7252

Wholesale Sales and License information.

Mike Brown: (214) 736-7252 or mike@rightonbrands.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

