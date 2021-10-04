Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Enters into Pilot with Care Group of Pharmacies to Carry Leading Diabetes Management Medical Devices in Canada

Agreement demonstrates ability of newly acquired medical device subsidiary to advance diabetes management platform with pharmacy chains on a national scale.VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CSE:CBDT )( OTCQB:EPWCF ) (FRA:8EC ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing COVID-19 specimens and developing a variety of direct to consumer testing protocols, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Medi + Sure Canada Inc. ("MediSure") has entered into a Pilot Agreement ("Pilot") with Care Group of Pharmacies ("Care Group") to carry MediSure diabetes management medical devices in their pharmacies.

NEWLY ACQUIRED MEDISURE PLACES DIABETES MEDICAL DEVICES ON SHELVES OF ONE OF CANADA'S FASTEST GROWING PHARMACY GROUPS

Care Group is one of Canada's fastest growing pharmacy groups with numerous locations across six provinces. Its independent pharmacy model blends local healthcare operations with industry-leading resources that ensure best in quality patient services. MediSure is a leading Canadian provider of medical devices that manages diabetes. A trusted national brand focused on diabetes solutions, diabetes education and solutions that create positive outcomes for patients.

With the support of Empower, MediSure has entered into a pilot agreement with Care Group to add its diabetes products to their shelves, including best-in-class Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) products, test strips and other products that positively impact the daily lives of many Canadians.

"We only recently completed the acquisition of Medisure, and with additional resources and access to our pharmacy network, the MediSure team are securing new opportunities that provide immediate increased shelf-space, new orders and increased revenue." said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "This is just the beginning of how the MediSure brand will grow, how it will bring additional medical devices to market, utilizing more than a decade of regulatory experience to gain access to the U.S and other global markets going forward."