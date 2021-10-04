Cyber Apps (CYAP) starts BETA Testing of Friendly and Fast Delivery System, obtains default judgment against East Capital Investments Corp.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and …

The Friendly and Fast "Next Generation of Delivery Service" that will provide consumers and businesses with delivery options including food, groceries, and courier services. The app is now fully developed and has reached the BETA testing stage. CYAP has selected Ahmedabad, India for the location of a three-month testing program and expects to launch this application in the USA in early 2022. Both customers and business will be able to place orders at virtually any time, from anywhere, saving the time and resources typically spent on traveling to the actual location. For more information please visit https://cyberappsworld.com/index.php/friendly-and-fast/

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ("Cyber Apps" or the "Company") ( Cyberappsworld.com ), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, announces that it is commencing BETA Testing of its Friendly and Fast Delivery App in Ahmedabad, India. Cyber Apps has now obtained a default Judgement against East Capital Investments Corp.

On September 16, 2021, Cyber Apps obtained a default judgment against East Capital Investments Corp. for its alleged conversion of a penalty amount into Cyber App's common stock prior to the expiry of the statutory hold period. Cyber Apps also amended its claim against Black Ice Advisors, LLC to include allegations of securities fraud relating to its conversion of a convertible promissory note into Cyber App's common stock that exceeded the note's total value. These and the claim against EMA Financial, LLC continue and updates will be released regularly.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the legal action outlined in this press release cannot proceed for some reason. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

