MIAX Announces Launch Dates for Suite of New BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX

PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products and services, today announced expected launch dates for cash-settled futures contracts on BRIXX Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Indexes developed by Advanced Fundamentals. BRIXX CRE Indexes track real-time changes in property values through a unique methodology using REITs as inputs to support benchmarking, hedging and portfolio allocation strategies for investors across multiple sectors.

Proprietary Index Products to be Exclusively Listed and Traded on MIAX Group Futures and Options Exchanges

BRIXX CRE Indexes are the first family of real estate indexes to incorporate commodity pricing to overcome the limitations of appraisal lag, self-reporting, and leverage disparities to establish an accurate view of the real estate market. The performance of the BRIXX CRE Indexes is calculated on an unlevered basis using real-time pricing sourced from over $750 billion of institutional quality real estate.

Expected launch dates for BRIXX futures contracts are as follows: