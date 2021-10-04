checkAd

MIAX Announces Launch Dates for Suite of New BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

Proprietary Index Products to be Exclusively Listed and Traded on MIAX Group Futures and Options Exchanges

PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products and services, today announced expected launch dates for cash-settled futures contracts on BRIXX Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Indexes developed by Advanced Fundamentals.  BRIXX CRE Indexes track real-time changes in property values through a unique methodology using REITs as inputs to support benchmarking, hedging and portfolio allocation strategies for investors across multiple sectors.

BRIXX CRE Indexes are the first family of real estate indexes to incorporate commodity pricing to overcome the limitations of appraisal lag, self-reporting, and leverage disparities to establish an accurate view of the real estate market.  The performance of the BRIXX CRE Indexes is calculated on an unlevered basis using real-time pricing sourced from over $750 billion of institutional quality real estate.

Expected launch dates for BRIXX futures contracts are as follows:

Contract Name

Expected Launch Date

Trading Symbol

Settlement Symbol

BRIXX Retail Futures

October 18, 2021

BXT

BRXST

BRIXX Office Futures

November 8, 2021

BXO

BRXSO

BRIXX Hospitality Futures

November 22, 2021

BXH

BRXSH

BRIXX Residential Futures

November 22, 2021

BXR

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MIAX Announces Launch Dates for Suite of New BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX Proprietary Index Products to be Exclusively Listed and Traded on MIAX Group Futures and Options Exchanges PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MIAX, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday
New Research in Kosovo Highlights Connection Between Children's Poor Vision and Learning and ...
Urine Analysis Enters Golden Era With World's First Hands Free Optical Sensor For The Toilet ...
Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan
Global Fitness Brand Unveils New LES MILLS+ Omnichannel Fitness Platform
Kindred Group: Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021
Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp
The Smart Choice For U.K. Commercial, Industrial Energy Customers: FBR Energy LTD Expands United Kingdom Presence
Instructure Recognises Four Outstanding EMEA Educators Redefining Teaching in the COVID-19 Era
Titel
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
TheSoul Publishing Reveals Its First Digital Music Artist
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale