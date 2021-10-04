checkAd

Start Your Career While Still in Middle School! 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) is launching Career Exploration classes for 8th grade students throughout the state. The curriculum will be offered immediately and aims to provide a more personalized learning opportunity for students as they prepare for high school next year.

Eighth grade students in middle school will be given the chance to have the same experience as students at Destinations Career Academy (WIDCA): a teaching method in which students learn by actively engaging in real-world and personally meaningful projects all centered upon higher levels of critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity.

Students can investigate potential career fields such as teaching, business, government, hospitality, health science, IT, and more! This will give them valuable insight into how it all works, setting them on a path towards their future, and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

The course will utilize a project-based learning approach. Students will explore a variety of careers as well as develop skills in teamwork, time management, goal setting, decision making, communication, and recognition of diverse viewpoints.

“Don’t just wonder what you want to do when you grow up, try it out,” said Dr, Sara Cutler, Head of School for WIVA and WIDCA. “Explore your options and find your path. Experiment. Learn something new. And do it all while you’re still in school.”

For more information on how to start your child’s future today, please visit https://wiva.k12.com/.

About Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (WIDCA), Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI) and Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) are online public-school programs of the McFarland School District, serving students across the state of Wisconsin. The three programs are tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information, visit dcawi.k12.com, insightwi.k12.com or wiva.k12.com.

Wertpapier


