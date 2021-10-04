Citrix Tops in Securing Remote Work

Designed to recognize the world’s best cybersecurity companies and products, the Expert Insights’ Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards leverage research by Expert Insights’ independent technical analysts and editorial team, customer feedback and industry recognition to identify the most innovative and powerful solutions on the market.

With employees working from anywhere using devices of their choice, companies must defend an expanded attack surface against an increasing number of threats. And according to Expert Insights, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is among the best solutions they can use to do it. The leading cybersecurity resource and review platform today announced its 2021 Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards, and Citrix was among the winners in two categories.

Citrix received awards for its Citrix Gateway and Citrix Endpoint Management solutions on the basis of their:

Innovative product features

Ease of use

Strong market presence

High customer satisfaction scores

Citrix Gateway is a comprehensive, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that enables IT organizations to secure web, cloud and mobile applications, across all devices with adaptive security measures that provide access based on user role, location, and device state. With Citrix Gateway, IT organizations can empower remote employees to stay productive without compromising their experience or security.

As noted by Expert Insights, “Citrix Gateway allows users to connect with their work desktops from anywhere, including on mobile devices. Customers have praised the solution for its fast connections, which make it suitable for organizations working with active client relationships. This also makes it a great solution for enterprises with employees around the world connecting across different time zones, when it might not be possible to get into the office.”

Citrix Endpoint Management is a comprehensive unified endpoint management solution for managing applications, data and devices via one integrated platform. Using Citrix Endpoint Management, IT can bring every app and endpoint into a single, unified view to deliver the digital workspace users need to engage and be productive, and Expert Insights recommends it as “a strong solution for enterprises that want unified endpoint management they can roll out quickly and easily scale to grow with their workforce.”

Citrix delivers a complete range of solutions that ensure high-performance access to any app, over any connection, no matter where users are working to empower secure, hybrid work. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the transformation they can deliver.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

