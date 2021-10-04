Fan-Favorite Offer Returns to Applebee’s with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021   

Get a bite of this, Applebee’s fans! Now and through the rest of the month, guests can add some crunch to their meals by adding an order of one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just $1. This delicious deal is available however guests choose to dine – whether its Applebee’s To Go, Delivery or your local neighborhood restaurant, the options are endless!*

Applebee’s Double Crunch Shrimp is battered, fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce. Order any one of Applebee’s juicy, mouthwatering Steak Entrees, like our 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin and get a 12-piece order of Double Crunch Shrimp for just $1.

“We love giving our guests a little something extra to enjoy at our restaurants,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “With a dozen delicious Double Crunch Shrimp for only one dollar on top of a mouth-watering steak, our guests can truly indulge with a deal that can’t be beat!”

To order Applebee’s for To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). To determine if your local restaurant is open for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*At participating locations. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 per steak entree order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last. All deliveries subject to availability.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s had 1,696 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of August 5, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Wertpapier


