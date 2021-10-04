Get a bite of this, Applebee’s fans ! Now and through the rest of the month, guests can add some crunch to their meals by adding an order of one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just $1 . This delicious deal is available however guests choose to dine – whether its Applebee’s To Go, Delivery or your local neighborhood restaurant, the options are endless!*

Fan-Favorite Offer Returns to Applebee’s with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Double Crunch Shrimp is battered, fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce. Order any one of Applebee’s juicy, mouthwatering Steak Entrees, like our 8 oz. USDA Select top sirloin and get a 12-piece order of Double Crunch Shrimp for just $1.

“We love giving our guests a little something extra to enjoy at our restaurants,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “With a dozen delicious Double Crunch Shrimp for only one dollar on top of a mouth-watering steak, our guests can truly indulge with a deal that can’t be beat!”

*At participating locations. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 per steak entree order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last. All deliveries subject to availability.

