Frontier Communications Appoints Charlon McIntosh Chief Customer Operations Officer

04.10.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced that Charlon McIntosh has been appointed Chief Customer Operations Officer. Ms. McIntosh will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery and lead enterprise-wide customer operations that deliver superior customer service experiences across Frontier.

Charlon McIntosh (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Ms. McIntosh was Humana’s Senior Vice President of Group Military Specialty Service and Business Operations, responsible for all customer support and operations for the Employer Group, Military and Specialty lines of business. During her time at Humana she was also Head of Customer Experience, developing and enabling Humana’s customer strategy, driving prioritization of experience improvement initiatives and investments, and supporting the design and transformation of the end-to-end customer experience. Using digital technology and automation, she helped modernize the customer experience and create simple and personalized care for Humana’s members and providers.

“Frontier continues to expand the depth, expertise and sophistication of its leadership team by adding Charlon McIntosh as our Chief Customer Operations Officer,” said Mr. Jeffery. “She has a demonstrated track record of successfully transforming customer service functions to meet the contemporary demands of consumers. Charlon will play a pivotal role as we advance our digital transformation, with a laser focus on customer experience.”

About Charlon McIntosh

Ms. McIntosh has held numerous leadership positions in customer operations and strategy during a nearly 20-year career with Humana, Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable. She began her career at Comcast. She earned an MBA from New York University and graduated with high honors from the University of California, Berkeley. She is also a graduate of the NAMIC Executive Leadership Development Program and is a Women in Cable Television Betsy Magness Leadership Institute Fellow.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Source: Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Wertpapier


