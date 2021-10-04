checkAd

New Analysis Published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal Assesses Long-Term Use of UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the publication of a post-hoc analysis from the N-MOmentum phase 2/3 pivotal trial of UPLIZNA, which highlights a sustained effect on attack risk with no new safety signals in people with NMOSD who received the treatment for four or more years. These data are published in the Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

NMOSD is a rare, severe autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord and brain stem. The attacks are often recurrent and can cause irreversible damage to the nerves, leading to cumulative visual and motor disabilities over time. UPLIZNA is the first and only FDA-approved anti-CD19 B-cell-depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

“This long-term study is important because NMOSD is a chronic disease that requires lifelong management. Physicians need to understand the implications of prolonged treatment,” said Bruce Cree, M.D., Ph.D., MAS, professor of clinical neurology at the University of California San Francisco Weill Institute for Neurosciences and primary study investigator. “It is highly encouraging to see that most patients in this study were attack-free after the first year of UPLIZNA treatment and that new safety concerns were not observed. The data demonstrate that long-term UPLIZNA use is associated with a reduced risk of NMOSD attacks – possibly due to the depth and extent of B-cell depletion with repeated doses.”

The post-hoc analysis represents the experience of 75 people with AQP4 antibody positive NMOSD who were treated with UPLIZNA for four or more years during the open-label extension period of the N-MOmentum trial.

Key study findings include the following:

  • A total of 18 attacks occurred in 13 people, with an annualized attack rate of 0.052 attacks per person year.
  • The small number of total attacks decreased significantly after the first year of treatment with UPLIZNA.
    • 67% of attacks occurred within the first year (12 attacks).
    • 92% of patients were attack-free in subsequent years (two attacks each during years two to four).
  • The infection rate did not increase over time on treatment with UPLIZNA.
  • UPLIZNA was generally well tolerated, with few treatment-related dose interruptions and no treatment discontinuations.

“NMOSD is a complex and often unpredictable B-cell-mediated disease that presents significant challenges to both patients and physicians,” said Kristina Patterson, M.D., Ph.D., medical director, neuroimmunology, Horizon. “With recent treatment advancements, the NMOSD community now has more options than ever before – including UPLIZNA, which is engineered for broad, deep and durable B-cell depletion. We are fully committed to increasing our understanding of this disease so we can continue to improve patient care.”

Seite 1 von 5
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Analysis Published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal Assesses Long-Term Use of UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the publication of a post-hoc analysis from the N-MOmentum phase 2/3 pivotal trial of UPLIZNA, which highlights a sustained effect on attack risk with no new safety signals in people with NMOSD …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrHorizon Therapeutics plc kündigt neue Informationen zu Inebilizumab, das zur Behandlung des Devic-Syndrom (Neuromyelitis-optica-Spektrum-Erkrankung, NMOSD) eingesetzt wird, an – Vorstellung auf der ECTRIMS 2021
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrHorizon Therapeutics plc Announces New UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Data in Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) to be presented at ECTRIMS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New Development Programs at Virtual R&D Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21 Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Agenda for Virtual R&D Day for Investors and Analysts on Sept. 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Data Showing UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Also Produces Rapid and Sustained B-Cell Depletion in African Americans with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces New Genetic Counselor Curated Algorithms and Next-Generation Sequencing Data as Winning Solutions of First-Ever Horizon Prize, Powered by MIT Solve, to Accelerate Rare Disease Diagnosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21 Horizon Therapeutics plc Initiates Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial Evaluating TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for the Treatment of Chronic (Inactive) Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten