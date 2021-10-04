National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with Keytruda in 700-Site Lung-MAP Clinical Trial of a Chemo-Free Therapy

The Lung-MAP trial is open at more than 700 sites in the U.S. When fully enrolled, this trial group will include 478 patients.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced the Lung Cancer Master Protocol (Lung-MAP) public-private partnership—which includes the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) Cooperative Groups (SWOG, ECOG-ACRIN, Alliance, and NRG), Friends of Cancer Research, and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH)—will study the company’s IL-15 receptor superagonist complex, N-803 (Anktiva), in the Lung-MAP trial. Anktiva will be given in combination with Merck’s pembrolizumab (Keytruda) to participants with non-small cell lung cancer who have failed previous treatments. The combination therapy will be offered as a treatment to patients with tumors that do not have mutations targetable with a drug, which is the case for the majority of NSCLC patients.

“While some patients with lung tumors have targetable genetics, the majority do not, and for them there are fewer treatment options,” said John Wrangle, M.D., one of the researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina who developed the study. “The Lung-MAP study aims to change that by combining different therapies such as Anktiva and Keytruda in an effort to discover highly effective and targeted therapies for these patients.”

About the N-803 (Anktiva) Lung-MAP Trial

The trial protocol will enroll patients to a randomization schema of N-803 + pembrolizumab versus investigator choice of standard-of-care chemotherapy (docetaxel, gemcitabine, pemetrexed, or docetaxel + ramucirumab). The two cohorts are being studied independently: 1. Primary checkpoint inhibitor resistant patients, 2. Previous responders to checkpoint inhibitors who then subsequently progress.

The current standard-of-care for NSCLC without targetable mutations is pembrolizumab (Keytruda). This Lung-MAP study will look at how N-803 could potentially bolster the effectiveness of Keytruda for patients with non-targetable cancer cell mutations. Current standard of care for patients who progress on Keytruda is chemotherapy with significant toxicities associated. Data presented by Wrangle and colleagues at ASCO 2021 showed the N-803/Keytruda combination as a chemotherapy-free alternative that has produced lower rates of adverse events than chemotherapy in the second-line setting.