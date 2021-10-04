checkAd

Kingsway Expands Into Accounting & HR Outsourcing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

(NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (“Kingsway”) today announced the acquisition of the privately-held company Ravix Financial Inc. (“Ravix”), the first such acquisition completed under Kingsway’s unique CEO Accelerator Program. Ravix, based in San Jose, California (www.ravixgroup.com) provides outsourced financial services and HR consulting for short or long duration engagements.

“I am excited to welcome the Ravix team to the Kingsway family of companies,” said Kingsway President and CEO, J.T. Fitzgerald. “Dan Saccani and team have built a leading company that has a solid reputation and loyal customer base. This is Kingsway’s first acquisition under its CEO Accelerator Program and I look forward to Timi Okah, our first CEO-in-Residence, transitioning into the role of Ravix CEO over the next twelve months.”

“While Ravix won’t be part of our successful Extended Warranty group of companies, we believe it exhibits many of the same characteristics that makes it an attractive long-term part of our portfolio,” J.T. continued, “which includes low working capital demands, recurring revenue, an impeccable reputation in its industry and a loyal customer base.”

“We are excited to join the team at Kingsway,” said Dan Saccani, Founder and Executive Director of Ravix. “This acquisition presents an excellent opportunity for Ravix to partner with an organization that shares our ideals of sustainable growth and reinvestment in people as we look to expand our presence both within Silicon Valley and beyond.”

“Over the past twenty years, Ravix has developed a reputation as one of the premiere providers of outsourced financial and human resource services for venture-backed companies in the Silicon Valley,” said Timi Okah, President & CEO of Ravix. “I look forward to working with Dan, and the talented team of finance and HR professionals at Ravix, to continue to deliver the highest level of service to our clients.”

For the twelve month period ending June 30, 2021, Ravix had $12.5 million of unaudited revenue, $1.9 million U.S. GAAP income before income taxes and $2.8 million of unaudited non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP income before income taxes to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is presented on the attached schedule. Even after taking into consideration the anticipated effects of purchase accounting, Kingsway expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive.

Seite 1 von 3
Kingsway Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kingsway Expands Into Accounting & HR Outsourcing (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (“Kingsway”) today announced the acquisition of the privately-held company Ravix Financial Inc. (“Ravix”), the first such acquisition completed under Kingsway’s unique CEO Accelerator Program. Ravix, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Kingsway to Host 2021 Investor Day on Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten