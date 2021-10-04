checkAd

AMC Entertainment Sets New Post-reopening Records for Global Attendance, Admission Revenues and Food & Beverage Sales for a Single Weekend — on the Strength of VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE in The U.S. and James Bond’s NO TIME TO DIE Internationally

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced it just set a new post-reopening record for weekend attendance (Thursday through Sunday), as well new post-opening records for ticket admission revenues and food & beverage sales. This was driven by the openings of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE in the United States and the latest James Bond movie, NO TIME TO DIE, overseas.

From Thursday September 30 through Sunday October 3, more than 2.4 million people watched movies at U.S. AMC theatre locations in the United States. An additional more than 1.4 million moviegoers visited AMC’s theatres overseas. This brought total AMC attendance globally to approximately 3.9 million, a new post-reopening record.

Greatly contributing to AMC’s success in the United States was VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, which opened to a reported $90 million for its domestic opening weekend. That estimate would make VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE the second-largest October opening in domestic box office history.

Internationally, the success of ODEON Cinemas was driven by NO TIME TO DIE which opened to an overseas industry-wide $119 million. NO TIME TO DIE also shattered various ticket sale records, including in the United Kingdom where Saturday ticket admissions revenue was the highest for one day of any film in the entire James Bond franchise dating back to its launch in 1962, some 59 years ago.

NO TIME TO DIE will open in the United States this week, on October 8. VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE will open in Europe next week, on October 15.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said, “Yet again, AMC is celebrating an important milestone as we continue striving to generate a full recovery for our movie theatre business both at home and abroad. A new post-reopening global weekend attendance record of approximately 3.9 million moviegoers is important, as is the fact that this weekend’s success is due to two different blockbuster movies, each driving terrific business for AMC Entertainment on different continents. In the United States in particular, the movie-going response to VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE brought moviegoers to AMCs in droves, and on Saturday helped AMC to enjoy its best single-day revenue level since the pandemic forced us to close our U.S. theatres more than 18 months ago. On the other side of the Atlantic, James Bond is as effective and popular as ever, as NO TIME TO DIE set records of its own, driving huge business at our ODEON Cinemas.”

Aron added, “The success of these two new blockbuster movies, and of our theatres both at home and abroad, demonstrates the huge pent-up demand we see in moviegoers who are ever so eager to return to movie theatres. To the self-proclaimed sages who routinely and mindlessly predict the demise of cinemas, it is my view that it is simply wrong to underestimate the enormous consumer appeal and resilience of movie theatres.”

Aron concluded, “Accordingly, AMC Entertainment is greatly looking forward to the exciting slate of blockbuster movies being released in the weeks and months to come. ETERNALS, GHOSTBUSTERS, DUNE, WEST SIDE STORY, KINGS MAN, SPIDERMAN and many, many more.”

For U.S. moviegoers, tickets for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE and advance tickets for NO TIME TO DIE are available in the U.S. on AMC’s website and mobile app. Tickets internationally are similarly available online.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

