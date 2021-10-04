Strong/MDI Congratulates Partner Kinepolis Leidschendam

Strong/MDI Screen Systems is proud to have contributed to this great victory, being the partner of choice of Kinepolis to equip all 11 modern rooms of their flagship cinema with state-of-the-art projection screens.

JOLIETTE, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) company, and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development, congratulates its partner Kinepolis Leidschendam in winning the ICTA EMEA New Build Cinema of the Year Award.

“Strong/MDI's high-performance screens have a solid reputation among major exhibitors in the industry who demand superior quality,” explains François Barrette, General Manager for Strong/MDI Screen Systems. “Our coating expertise meets the high demands of today’s projection requirements for first-in-class cinema presentations.”

Strong/MDI screens were the preferred projection support for the entire Leidschendam theater with a mix of Northview White Gain Screens and HGA ReAct High Gain Screens.

“We are very happy with the image quality delivered by Strong/MDI Screens and recognize the importance of combining new Laser projectors with the right screen, in order to deliver the ultimate movie experience, which has been part of Kinepolis mission since day one,” says Nicolas Hamon, P&S Competence Centre Manager for Kinepolis Group.

“It is an honor to have been selected to partner with the Kinepolis Group and provide Strong/MDI screens for their Flagship cinema in Leidschendam,” stated Ray Boegner, President of Strong/MDI Screen Systems. “Kinepolis has been a longstanding leader in cutting edge technology for the cinema market and our hat goes off to ICTA EMEA for recognizing them as New Build Cinema of the Year in 2021. This is a long overdue award for a truly class act we’re proud to partner with!”

Kinepolis were honored during ICTA’s award ceremony and dinner reception on October 3, 2021, in Barcelona.

Those looking for more information on cinema product developed by Strong/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +01 450 755-3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com.

About Kinepolis Leidschendam

The Kinepolis Group is a Belgian cinema chain formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two-family cinema groups, Bert and Claeys, and has been listed on the stock exchange since 1998. Kinepolis Group currently operates 108 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,097 screens and almost 200,000 seats. Kinepolis Leidschendam is located in the Mall of The Netherlands in Leidschendam and has 11 screens with more than 1,650 seats. Kinepolis Leidschendam is equipped with the most modern techniques for the best film experience in terms of image and sound.

About ICTA

ICTA is a global network of professionals in the motion picture industry. Members are the companies that manufacture, service and create equipment that goes into movie theatres. Each year, the European branch of the association awards cinema operators that champion and celebrate innovation in cinema exhibition with the ICTA EMEA awards.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc., Strong Technical Services, Inc. and Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes Strong/MDI Screen Systems ( www.strongmdi.com ), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services ( www.strong-tech.com ), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly, Inc, and FG Financial Group, Inc.

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. Contact

Francois Barrette

General Manager

450-755-3795

info@strongmdi.com

