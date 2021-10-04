checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ WTER) (CSE: WTER) Expands into High-Potential Channels, Categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Healthy Beverage Trend Sparks Growth, Fuels Potential in All Channels.”

The health drinks market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, according to a 2021 Mordor Intelligence report, as “consumers are heeding the proliferation of linking food and beverage consumption with health. Owing to this factor consumers are now increasingly shifting toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle that aids in sustaining fitness while reducing the chances of lifestyle diseases.”

In addition to water, “consumers are increasingly seeking for functional and nutritional food and beverage products that they believe might aid in the body’s defenses and immunity, thereby increasing the consumption of healthy drinks,” the report continued. Consumers are finding those beverage options both online and in brick-and-mortar establishments such as convenience stores and hospitality locations, both sectors where The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) is seeing noteworthy success and growth as it expands into high-potential channels and categories. 

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies.

Disclaimer

