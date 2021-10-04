checkAd

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”), (CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Hay to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 4, 2021.

Matthew Hay has worked as a Subject Matter Expert, cannabinoid scientist, technology developer, and formulator in the cannabinoid space for over six years. Mr. Hay brings a vast knowledge of the endocannabinoid system and its relation to, and effect on, human health to the company. Mr. Hay has focused his efforts on technology and methods to improve bioavailability and delivery of cannabinoids, believing that science is the next frontier in cannabinoid therapy. Mr. Hay has broad experience in the cannabinoid industry overall, having worked with cultivators, extractors, manufactures, testing facilities, marketing firms, banks, and logistic companies. Matthew is a passionate advocate of this industry and strives to bring the best products the customers that need them.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew to the Maple Leaf Board of Directors and for the opportunity to tap into their wealth of knowledge, experience, and insight, which will undoubtedly contribute to the long-term success of Maple Leaf,” said Raymond Lai, Maple Leaf’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to the work we will accomplish together with Matthew, our other Board members, and our fantastic team of employees.”

“I am very honoured and excited to be a part of Maple Leaf. This company is laser focused on quality and efficacy and the leadership is striving toward offering the best in customer experience. I was extremely impressed with the company and the team driving it and am committed to assisting with their vision in any way I can,” said Matthew Hay.

Concurrent with the appointment of Matthew Hay, the Company announces the resignation of Greg Moline, who joined the Maple Leaf Board in 2013, effective September 30, 2021. Maple Leaf would like to thank Mr. Moline for his exceptional years of service.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

