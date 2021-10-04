PDS Biotech Enrolls First Stage of Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patient Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV-16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the completion of enrollment for the first stage of the checkpoint inhibitor naïve arm of its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV16)-associated head and neck cancer. 90% of HPV-associated head and neck cancers are reported to be caused by HPV16 as reported by a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.



VERSATILE-002 is studying two groups of HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients whose cancer has returned or spread. The first group has not been previously treated with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI naïve). The second group of patients have failed multiple treatments including checkpoint inhibitor therapy (CPI refractory). As specified in the clinical trial design, objective response is measured by radiographic tumor responses according to RECIST 1.1 (tumor reduction of 30% or more). If objective response is achieved among at least four of the first 17 patients in the CPI naïve arm, this will trigger advancement to the second stage of the study arm and enrollment of the planned 54 patients in the CPI naïve arm. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co.

“Completion of enrollment among checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients in this first stage of our VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study in the CPI naïve arm is an important milestone, and we would like to thank the patients for their participation in this clinical trial,” said Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “Through their involvement, together with site Investigators and study staff, this trial will help us better understand the potential contribution that PDS0101 may have in improving the lives of patients with advanced head and neck cancer.”

Dr. Jared Weiss, Section Chief of Thoracic and Head and Neck Oncology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, is serving as the Lead Principal Investigator of VERSATILE-002. Patients interested in enrolling in this clinical study should email info@pdsbiotech.com or visit the website at http://pdsbiotech.com/VERSATILE-002 to learn more.