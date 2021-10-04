checkAd

PDS Biotech Enrolls First Stage of Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patient Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV-16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the completion of enrollment for the first stage of the checkpoint inhibitor naïve arm of its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV16)-associated head and neck cancer. 90% of HPV-associated head and neck cancers are reported to be caused by HPV16 as reported by a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

VERSATILE-002 is studying two groups of HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients whose cancer has returned or spread. The first group has not been previously treated with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI naïve). The second group of patients have failed multiple treatments including checkpoint inhibitor therapy (CPI refractory). As specified in the clinical trial design, objective response is measured by radiographic tumor responses according to RECIST 1.1 (tumor reduction of 30% or more). If objective response is achieved among at least four of the first 17 patients in the CPI naïve arm, this will trigger advancement to the second stage of the study arm and enrollment of the planned 54 patients in the CPI naïve arm. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co.

“Completion of enrollment among checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients in this first stage of our VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study in the CPI naïve arm is an important milestone, and we would like to thank the patients for their participation in this clinical trial,” said Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “Through their involvement, together with site Investigators and study staff, this trial will help us better understand the potential contribution that PDS0101 may have in improving the lives of patients with advanced head and neck cancer.”

Dr. Jared Weiss, Section Chief of Thoracic and Head and Neck Oncology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, is serving as the Lead Principal Investigator of VERSATILE-002. Patients interested in enrolling in this clinical study should email info@pdsbiotech.com or visit the website at http://pdsbiotech.com/VERSATILE-002 to learn more.

Seite 1 von 3


Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDS Biotech Enrolls First Stage of Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Patient Arm of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Advanced HPV-16 Positive Head and Neck Cancer FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:31 UhrApollo Names Dave Stangis as Chief Sustainability Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:05 UhrNextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Dividend Policy, Share Repurchase Program and a USD 400 million Refinancing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrInozyme Pharma Announces Presentation of Data from ENPP1 Deficiency Development Program at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:05 UhrClearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Poster Presentations at the Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrValOre PGE Assays from Metallurgical Drilling at Pedra Branca Confirm Historical Drilling Averages in Curiu and Esbarro Zones
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrElse Products to Launch on Kroger Ship, Enabling Nationwide Delivery and Further Expansion
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
10:30 UhrInterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:33 UhrMDAX: KION Group investiert in KI-basierte Energiemanagement-Plattform
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Wasatch Launches Long/Short Alpha Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten