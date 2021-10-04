checkAd

VERB to Host verbLIT – An Interactive Showcase of its Shoppable Video and its Latest Sales Tools Technology – on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. PT

VERB Terminates Its At-The-Market (‘ATM’) Securities Sales Effective Immediately

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will host its first technology showcase event called verbLIT, to be broadcast over the Company’s verbLIVE, shoppable video platform. The Company’s Leading Interactive Technology Symposium highlights its leading-edge, interactive video-based sales tools that increase sales productivity and customer engagement.

“Over the past several years, I’ve talked about live shoppable video and how this coming technology would disrupt online ecommerce – well it’s here now and VERB intends to lead this disruption through our verbLIVE platform,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “On Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 4pm to 6pm PT, we will broadcast our verbLIT symposium over verbLIVE, where you’ll get front-row seats to truly interactive, state-of-the-art shoppable video and learn about our entire suite of products, from the recently launched verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook, to the powerful verbLIVE with Attribution feature, to our new AI/BI capabilities with PULSE. You will also meet the people behind these innovations and hear from those who utilize them – what makes these sales tools so effective, why they like them, and what results they’re getting. It’s a testament to the dedicated people at VERB whose combined talents have produced a suite of next-level sales tools that we believe will generate enormous value for all our stockholders, both now and in the years to come. We’ll also give you a sneak peek at what’s coming from VERB. If you enjoy watching Apple product launches, you’ll love verbLIT! Here is a preview.”

In-person attendance is at capacity and no further registrations will be accepted. The virtual attendance pre-registration package that includes a VERB gift is also at capacity. Standard registration for virtual attendance is now open. Please use the Registration Link below.

verbLIT
Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021
Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT
Registration Link: verbLIT Registration

Separately, VERB announces that it has determined it is in the best interests of its shareholders to terminate its at-the-market (ATM) securities sales effective immediately, as set forth with greater specificity in its Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

