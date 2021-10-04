Altair Appoints Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol as Vice President of Exploration and Lawrence Roulston to Advisory Board; Progresses With Due Diligence in Kazakhstan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. (“ALTAIR” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AVX; OTC: AAEEF; Frankfurt: “90AA”; ISIN: CA02137W2004; WKN: WKN A2ALMP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Nicol is an experienced professional geologist with an excellent track record in the mining industry. Mr. Nicol has a B.Sc. degree in Earth Science from M.I.T. and an M.A. degree in geology from Indiana University. Dusty has over 45 years of world-wide experience in gold exploration and mining. He has designed and managed successful gold exploration programs throughout North and South America, Africa, Russia and the Former Soviet Union, and Papua New Guinea. He has also designed and managed generative gold exploration programs in Africa and Europe. At Jerritt Canyon, Nevada, he designed and managed the exploration program which discovered over 1.5 million ounces of gold at a discovery cost of about $18/ounce over a 5-year period. His exploration program at the Tulkubash oxide deposit, Kyrgyzstan, added over 600,000 ounces of gold to M&I Resource in the first year, at a discovery cost of $11.40/ounce.



His experience spans the spectrum of virtually every type of gold deposit in a variety of geologic settings. Dusty has also efficiently managed due diligence of gold projects at every stage of exploration, development, and production for investment funds and corporate acquisitions. In addition to his exploration experience, he has managed the construction, development, and operation of open pit and underground gold mines in Nevada and Mexico.

Dusty has held senior corporate positions on several publicly listed companies (TSX, TSX-V, ASX, AIM, and ASE), having served as a CEO / President, VP-Exploration, Technical Director, and Independent Director. Dusty speaks six languages fluently.

George S. Young, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Dusty as our Vice President of Exploration to move our projects forward in expanding resources and enhancing our production profiles. He brings a rare combination of hands-on exploration experience and a long string of successful exploration programs, coupled with significant and relevant corporate development and management experience. We are excited to unleash his experience and insight onto our projects in West Africa and Central Asia to catapult them forward with his tremendous background of project advancement.”