OSS to Present at the LD Micro Main Event, October 12-14, 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the LD Micro 14th Annual Main Event being held in-person and virtually on October 12-14 at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Event: 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event 
Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 12
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

The presentation will also be webcast and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.onestopsystems.com.

Management will discuss the company’s most recently reported quarterly results where new contract wins drove a 28% increase in revenue to $14.9 million and a $1.3 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Management will also discuss the company’s focus on AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your LD Micro conference representative or contact Dean@ldmicro.com.

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.  

View OSS’ LD Micro profile here.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX) 
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.
  
OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

 





