checkAd

Information Analysis Appoints Tim Hannon Interim Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) (“IAI”) today announced the appointment of Tim Hannon as its Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 29, 2021. Matt Sands will become Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.

Mr. Hannon comes to IAI with over 30 years of executive financial management and advisory services experience including an extensive background in M&A, capital structure design, turnaround management, strategic planning, integration of finance organizations, ERP systems implementation, treasury management and functions of the CFO office.

Mr. Hannon served as corporate controller for a $1 billion national food company and then as Chief Financial Officer for several private equity portfolio companies in the retail, manufacturing, and consumer industries. In these roles, Mr. Hannon conducted due diligence on multiple target companies and managed the integration of acquisitions. As a CFO, Mr. Hannon has managed all aspects of Finance as well as the Information Technology, Legal, Risk Management and Human Resources functions.

He is a Certified Public Accountant and has also earned the designations of Certified Management Accountant and Certified Insolvency and Reorganization Advisor. Mr. Hannon received his B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Albany.

"I am extremely excited to join IAI at this critical time in its transformation into a technology leader. The company has the potential for significant growth for many years to come and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s strategic vision, accelerate growth and enhance value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Hannon. 

"IAI is going through a major transformation and we needed a CFO who has led organizations through major change,” said Chairman and CEO Jamie Benoit. "Tim's success and experience in a number of challenging leadership positions and his financial expertise will be an invaluable addition to the team during this early phase of executing our strategy."

Mr. Hannon will help lead IAI through the first phase of its organizational transformation, capital raising and internal reorganization and will culminate his service to the Company helping lead the search and selection of a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Board and Management Commentary

Matt Sands, who will become the Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, noted, “Tim is the right person at the right time to help take IAI to the next level, and I look forward to working together. I will continue to focus on accounting policy and public financial reporting, to include regulatory compliance related to our anticipated future listing on a national exchange. I am excited for IAI’s future.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology products and services company. The Company specializes in software conversions, systems modernization and security.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9626

Matt Sands, Sr. Vice President
msands@infoa.com
(703) 293-7925





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Information Analysis Appoints Tim Hannon Interim Chief Financial Officer FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) (“IAI”) today announced the appointment of Tim Hannon as its Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 29, 2021. Matt Sands will become Senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...